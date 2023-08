🚨 Franck Kessié to Al Ahli, here we go! Verbal agreement finally reached with Barcelona for fee around €15m 🟢🇸🇦



Al Ahli and Barça remain in contact to check the documents then sign the deal in the next hours.



Kessié will put paper on three year deal, valid until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/xEb5lq0Jhi