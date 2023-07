◉ Contract until June 2026.

◉ €10m fee to Paris Saint-Germain.

◉ Deal now signed between all parties.



Mauro Icardi to Galatasaray, completed three weeks ago and now sealed 🟡🔴



Wilfried Zaha will also sign his three year deal at Gala soon. pic.twitter.com/qXXPhqmXqD