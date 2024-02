🔴 Bryan #Zaragoza will join FC Bayern today! It’s all done now. Flight is booked … 🛫



➡️ Been told: Transfer fee including all possible add-ons: Around €4-5m!



📍Dier, Boey, Zaragoza: How do you rate Bayern‘s transfer window now? @SkySportDE 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/pBHwXIJjs8