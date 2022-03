Massimiliano Allegri tells GQ: “I had already signed as new Real Madrid manager last summer. It was done and sealed”. 👀🇮🇹 #RealMadrid



“Then Juventus contacted me… so I called Florentino Pérez in the morning and I told him: I’m sorry, I’m not coming. I’m joining Juventus”. pic.twitter.com/lnG4GsWt6n