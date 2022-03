Ousmane Dembélé created more chances than any other player on the pitch during Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club:



◎ 23 touches

◎ 3 crosses

◉ 3 chances created

◎ 2 assists

◎ 2 shots

◎ 1 goal



He came on in the 66th minute. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zOtDFWMrHV