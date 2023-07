Onana ostro zareagował na błąd Maguire’a

🚨 André Onana is already sick and tired of Harry Magurie’s mistakes after he was at fault for a goal vs Dortmund in Las Vegas on Sunday. 🤦‍♂️



The keeper BERATED the centre half and was noticeably livid with what he witnessed. 🤬



(📷: SunFootball) pic.twitter.com/NnOgBZwKHe