🚨 Pep Guardiola: “Haaland feels better but he hasn’t made one training session with us. Hopefully in January he can come back with us”.



🇧🇪 “De Bruyne last week he trained with us, today he had a little bit of fatigue because he’s training hard” — quotes via @SamLee. pic.twitter.com/SccSvFfAYs