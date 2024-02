✅ MIKEL ARTETA’S ARSENAL ARE RECORD BREAKERS!



Arsenal have won their first FIVE league games of a calendar year for the first time in their history.



✅ 0-5 vs Burnley

✅ 0-6 vs West Ham

✅ 3-1 vs Liverpool

✅ 1-2 vs Nottingham Forest

✅ 5-0 vs Crystal Palace