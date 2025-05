Szachtar zaprezentował trenera. Były piłkarz Atletico i Barcelony!

🧡 Hoş geldin, @ArdaTuran! 🇹🇷 Arda Turan is Shakhtar head coach! ⚒



The contract with the 38-year-old Turkish specialist lasts until the summer of 2027. He will be the 39th manager in the history of the Donetsk club.



📝 Find out more details: https://t.co/UpCvMF07zO.#Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/mJ0U2NNurQ