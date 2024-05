🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus had new contacts with Monza, talks ongoing for Italian GK Michele Di Gregorio.



Juve have already discussed personal terms with Di Gregorio but one between Szczesny and Perin should leave in June.



🇮🇹 Riccardo Calafiori & Di Gregorio remain among Juve top targets. pic.twitter.com/v0HeNUOXKL