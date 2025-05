🚨💰 #ManCity are preparing their first bid for #Reijnders, expected to be ~€60m.



📈 However, #ACMilan increased Tijjani's price tag, now much higher than the possible offer.



‼️ As revealed in March, the 🇳🇱 CM is a top priority for #MCFC. @TEAMtalk 👇https://t.co/r1qiN4ElK7