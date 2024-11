🔵🇧🇷 Bruno Guimarães on Manchester City links: “It shows I'm at a high level, but nothing more than rumours… I spoke to Pep once, I praised his work, he praised my work”.



“I know Guardiola likes my football, it's normal to have great coaches admire your football”, told Globo. pic.twitter.com/13W72Nwq4W