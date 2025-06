Chelsea finalizuje kolejny letni transfer. Pozostały testy medyczne

🚨💙 BREAKING: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to Chelsea, here we go! Deal agreed club to club with Borussia Dortmund.



Contract until June 2032 for JBW who always wanted Chelsea.



Understand medical will take place TONIGHT for Jamie. 🩺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



BVB accepted last bid, as @FabriceHawkins reports. pic.twitter.com/eIH4GWFmzr