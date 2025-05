🚨🔴😈 EXCL – Some insights on Bruno Fernandes talks with Al-Hilal FC :



🔘 Fahad bin Nafel had meeting in London with B. Fernandes agents in order to introduce Al Hilal project

🔘 B. Fernandes's agents went to Riyadh for a concrete meeting where Al Hilal offered 3 years… pic.twitter.com/c1QcKYdmgf