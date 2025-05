🚨🔴🇩🇪 #Bundesliga |



🔐 Personal terms are already agreed between Jonathan Tah & Bayern. It will be a 4 years contract or 3+1. Salary around €12M. Bayern is the favorite for now.



❗️Barcelona have also a verbal agreement with the player since december. But for the moment,… pic.twitter.com/oC9pBNXzMS