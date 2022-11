Rafa Leão’s father tells Record: “Rafael has a contract that ends in 2024, we’re in talks about new deal with AC Milan. Until that date, we are dealing with all of that. Without Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barça, we are dealing with that”. 🚨🇵🇹 #ACMilan



“Rafael loves being in Italy”. pic.twitter.com/QIG8m9FIX2