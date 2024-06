Juventus planuje transfer francuskiego pomocnika

⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 Khephren Thuram will not sign new deal at OGC Nice, decision made months ago when Juventus started to show their interest.



Thuram, on Juve shortlist regardless of Adrien Rabiot decision.



🇧🇷 Juve will complete Douglas Luiz deal soon, work in progress on final details. pic.twitter.com/N4JGAPMB1Q