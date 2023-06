🚨🚨🎙️| Nasser Al-Khelaifi about any involvement in Nine Two Foundation's #mufc bid:



“PSG is my club and in my heart. There's nothing with United. I just gave my opinion and then [they say] apparently I'm the one who manages the deal. It's a joke.”



"It makes me laugh. I am…