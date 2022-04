Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022:



🥅 50 shots (1st)

🎯 22 shots on target (1st)

🏹 11 through balls (1st)

📈 8.23 xG (1st)

⚽️ 8 goals (1st)

🤝 7 big chances created (1st)



The best striker in the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/sw0Qduiy27