Apel Guardioli w sprawie Złotej Piłki: powinny być dwie nagrody!

✨ Pep Guardiola on Ballon d’Or: “I’ve great affection for Messi and Haaland”.



“If Messi wins, it will be fair win because of the World Cup. If Haaland wins, it will be fair to the season he had”.



"They should give two awards this year! They both deserve to win".