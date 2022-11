Frenkie de Jong tells @telegraaf: “I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect. I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



“I personally hope for another 8 or 10 years”, he added. @TheEuropeanLad pic.twitter.com/bq6fZYzAo0