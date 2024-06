30 – Only the Russian Igor Akinfeev in 2008 has been the keeper to have made more saves in a single Euro's edition since at least 1980 than Giorgi Mamardashvili 🇬🇪in this edition (30 saves as Italian Francesco Toldo in 2000). Wall#EURO2024 #SPAGEO pic.twitter.com/9jvNko98k3