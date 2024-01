🚨Diagnosis is in: Kingsley #Coman has sustained a torn MCL in his left knee – as first via @BILD_Bayern. Confirmed.



⚠️ According to our information, he will be out for 2-3 months. @Sky_Torben | @kerry_hau | @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/7b6DtWu3tp