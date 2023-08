Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta, here we go! Documents being prepared as West Ham will sell the Italian striker ⚫️🔵🇮🇹



◉ €25m fixed fee, €5m easy add ons.

◉ 10% sell on clause also included.

◉ Medical tests booked in Italy.

◉ Player travelling later today.



Done, sealed. pic.twitter.com/akDEWtSINP