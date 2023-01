❗️News #Kane: More talks between Tottenham/agent took place. Been told that Tottenham is „very optimistic“ now that Kane will extend beyond 2024. Bayern and #MUFC should have „no chance“. Bayern don’t give up hope but the bosses are more & more pessimistic. #COYS @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/HjynzAcgaT