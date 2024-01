🚨🔵 Napoli have presented an official bid to Bournemouth for Hamed Traoré loan deal today. Talks advancing.



Loan until the end of the season plus buy option clause.



🍒 Bournemouth asked for €25m buy option clause and salary covered.



Traoré told #AFCB he wants to join Napoli. pic.twitter.com/Ex9NknppMS