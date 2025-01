Morata obiektem zainteresowania. Milan otrzymał zapytania

🚨‼️ Some 🇺🇸 clubs have renewed their interest in #Morata, asking for fresh information about his situation.



📌 Already last summer – before the 🇪🇸 ST chose to join #ACMilan – MLS teams [and also from 🇸🇦] had approached Alvaro for a possible transfer. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/wFIjwxtNVl