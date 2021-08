Leo Messi and his father Jorge are waiting for Paris Saint-Germain official contract proposal to arrive this weekend, in order to complete the agreement. Leo’s open to accept. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



PSG are offering €35m [add ons included] until 2023, plus option to extend until 2024. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/1PbWILFpRo