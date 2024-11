🚨🔴 As revealed in our Transfer Update show and now confirmed: One of the wingers Kingsley #Coman (contract until 2027), Serge #Gnabry (2026), or Leroy #Sané (2025) is very likely to leave FC Bayern next summer ✔️



This is partly because Max Eberl wants to reduce the squad’s… pic.twitter.com/eQruv0RKJW