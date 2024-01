🚨Excl. News: Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis have achieved a breakthrough in the negotiations for Borja #Iglesias now!



➡️ The 31 y/o striker is on the verge to join Bayer 04 immediately

➡️ Verbal agreement is done. Contracts not signed yet.



📍6-months-loan with an option… pic.twitter.com/hgZWyT97XC