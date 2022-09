Fantasy Premier League: Haaland karze za brak wiary

⚽️ @ErlingHaaland in 2022/23:



5️⃣ Gameweeks

5️⃣8️⃣ points

1️⃣1️⃣.6️⃣ points per game



At this rate he's on course to beat Mo Salah's record of 303 pts in a season 🔥#FPL pic.twitter.com/iCEkdfZ06v