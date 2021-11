Meet Nirmala Pakrin and her 8 year-old son Niraj. Her husband, Niraj’s father died as a slave in Qatar so that @GarethSouthgate and his millionaire squad can kick a ball around and earn millions more for those that don’t need it… #BoycottQatar2022 #ISeeYourTrueColours pic.twitter.com/gXWXDr5JNq