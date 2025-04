Real Madryt musi zapłacić za wykup Alonso. Tyle ma otrzymać Bayer

🚨🆕 Iñaki Ibáñez, the top advisor of Xabi #Alonso, is said to have held talks with Real Madrid once again recently!



Leverkusen are not surprised. Internally, Bayer 04 are awaiting Alonso’s decision: Real or stay!



In the event of a move, Leverkusen would expect a fee in the… pic.twitter.com/U2mWNmv0sP