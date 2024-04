⚪️🇧🇷 Endrick has won 5th career trophy with Palmeiras at 17 years old!



🏆 Brasileiro Série A (2022)

🏆 Brasileiro Série A (2023)

🏆 Supercopa do Brasil (2023)

🏆 Campeonato Paulista (2023)

🏆 Campeonato Paulista (2024)



He’s also been named as Man of the Match. ✨ pic.twitter.com/JT1sfPyev4