55 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV

W ten weekend kontynuowane będą rozgrywki ligowe. Polskie stacje telewizyjne transmitować będą spotkania Premier League, Championship, Ekstraklasy, Ligue 1, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Liga, Serie A, Primeira Liga, Eredivisie, ligi szkockiej i ligi czeskiej.
Piątek tradycyjnie rozpocznie ligowe zmagania w kilku najsilniejszych ligach. Najciekawiej zapowiadającym się meczem tego dnia jest starcie Herthy i Bayernu, gdzie dojdzie do pojedynku między dwoma polskimi napastnikami – Krzysztofem Piątkiem i Robertem Lewandowski. W sobotnich hitach Juventus podejmie AS Romę, a o 21:00 Manchester United po deklasacji Southampton zagra z Evertonem.
Meczem weekendu niewątpliwie można nazwać niedzielne starcie Liverpoolu z Manchesterem City. Spotkanie dwóch najlepiej spisujących się drużyn Premier League w ostatnich latach rozpocznie się o 17:30. Natomiast o 21:00 szansę na kolejną bramkę w barwach Marsylii będzie miał Arek Milik. Jego klub zmierzy się z PSG.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 5 lutego 2021
18:00 Lechia Gdańsk – Warta Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
18:30 Aue – Hamburger (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
20:00 Hertha – Bayern (Eleven Sports 1)
20:30 Lech Poznań – Zagłębie Lubin (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Fiorentina – Inter (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Alaves – Valladolid (Eleven Sports 4)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 6 lutego 2021
13:00 Osnabruck – Bochum (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
13:30 Aston Villa – Arsenal (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Levante – Granada (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Piast Gliwice – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Atalanta – Torino (Eleven Sports 2)
15:30 Augsburg – Wolfsburg (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Freiburg – Borussia Dortmund (Canal+ Premium)
15:30 Schalke – RB Lipsk (Eleven Sports 4)
16:00 Newcastle – Southampton (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 Barnsley – Derby (Eleven Sports 3)
16:15 Huesca – Real Madryt (Canal+ Family, nSport+)
16:30 PSV – Twente (Polsat Sport News)
17:30 Pogoń Szczecin – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Juventus – AS Roma (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Borussia M’gladbach – FC Koeln (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Elche – Villarreal (Canal+ Family)
18:30 Fulham – West Ham (Canal+ Sport 2)
19:00 Lyon – Strasbourg (Eleven Sports 3, nSport+)
20:00 Legia Warszawa – Raków Częstochowa (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
20:45 Genoa – Napoli (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Sevilla – Getafe (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Lens – Rennes (Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Manchester United – Everton (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 7 lutego 2021
12:15 Ajax – Utrecht (Polsat Sport Extra)
12:30 Benevento – Sampdoria (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
13:00 Hamilton – Rangers (Polsat Sport News)
13:00 Tottenham – West Brom (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Real Sociedad – Cadiz (Eleven Sports 2)
14:30 Groningen – Feyenoord (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
15:00 Wolves – Leicester (Canal+ Premium)
15:00 Nimes – Monaco (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Białą – Górnik Zabrze (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 AC Milan – Crotone (Eleven Sports 1)
15:00 Udinese – Hellas Verona (Eleven Sports 4)
15:30 Hoffenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 Przybram – Slavia Praga (Polsat Sport News)
16:15 Athletic Bilbao – Valencia (nSport+)
17:00 Nantes – Lille (Canal+ Family)
17:30 Wisła Kraków – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport 3)
17:30 Liverpool – Manchester City (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Arminia Bielefeld – Werder Brema (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
18:00 Parma – Bologna (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Sigma Ołomuniec – Sparta Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
18:30 Osasuna – Eibar (Canal+ Sport 2)
20:15 Sheffield – Chelsea (Canal+ Family)
20:45 Lazio – Cagliari (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Betis – Barcelona (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Marsylia – PSG (Canal+ Sport, Eleven Sports 2)
21:45 Braga – Porto (Eleven Sports 4)
