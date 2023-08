EXCL: Al Ahli have presented formal bid to Napoli for Piotr Zielinski. Negotiations ongoing in order to reach an agreement, he’s out of contract in 2024 🟢🇸🇦



Al Ahli want to agree on fee for Zielinski soon or they will move on next target — Llorente in list, but no formal bid. pic.twitter.com/vrGItlQB92