Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport



Mourinho, key factor – he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD