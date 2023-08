Alexis Sánchez to Inter, here we go! He’s back on free transfer after spending one year at OM — agreement reached and medical booked on Friday ⚫️🔵🇨🇱



Sánchez will sign short term deal in the next days as he was waiting for Inter.



He’s set to replace Joaquín Correa who joins OM. pic.twitter.com/JMn211pGlT