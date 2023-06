Rúben Neves is waiting and will wait for Barcelona. Personal terms, agreed since the end of April with his agent Mendes 🔵🔴 #FCB



Time to wait as Barça can’t proceed now due to FFP, not a priority for Xavi.



It’s not guaranteed at all that Ansu Fati will join Wolves in the deal. pic.twitter.com/2uua5ijyPM