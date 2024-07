🚨🔵 Pep Guardiola: “I don’t know if Éderson will stay”.



“He has to make a decision”, says via @_joebray.



Éderson already accepted Saudi Pro League move from May but no agreement on fee yet between Al Ittihad and Man City.



City insist on €50/60m to let Brazilian GK leave. pic.twitter.com/ILzWo0wuLg