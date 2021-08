💥BOOOM!💥

Josip Juranovic is 'one step away' from joining @CelticFC. After loss against @gnkdinamo in @ChampionsLeague qualifications, @LegiaWarszawa finally decided to sell one of their best players. Juranovic played 10 games for @HNS_CFF.

Transfer fee➡️€3.0m pic.twitter.com/uxklpNTulg