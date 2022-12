BREAKING: D.C. United are finalizing a deal to sign Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds United per sources. Not 100% done yet, but close.



Klich, 32, wouldn't be a DP. @UEFAComPiotrK first on interest. Klich has 42 caps with Poland. Joined Leeds in 2018, has 192 apps. pic.twitter.com/ph31mvT3SS