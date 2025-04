De Bruyne myśli o przyszłości. Ten kierunek ma priorytet

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kevin De Bruyne has given his priority to European clubs this summer. 👀🇪🇺



Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia are secondary options.



(Source: @hirstclass)



Just imagine if he joined Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/oaEC4ulqjN