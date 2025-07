Arsenal kupuje nowego obrońcę! Może być następcą Kiwiora

🚨🔴⚪️ BREAKING: Christian Mosquera to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with formal steps to follow.



€15m fee plus add-ons, total package under €20m. Long term deal in place, Mosquera who only wanted Arsenal.



Medical ready later this week if all goes to plan. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/O80qKKxHnt