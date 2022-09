Richarlison confirms Chelsea made a bid to sign him: “Yes, I know Chelsea made an offer in the summer… and I believe Arsenal contacted Everton to ask about my situation”. ⚪️🇧🇷 #THFC



“But Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know? It’s as simple as that”, he told @standardsport. pic.twitter.com/4fZ8dA68jx