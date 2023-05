🚨 Saudi Arabia’s offer to Karim Benzema:



▪️ A salary of €100M/year

▪️ 100% of his image rights

▪️ The choice of ANY team in the league

▪️ The choice of his private residence



Benzema would also have an ambassador role for the World Cup bid for 2030. 🇸🇦



(Source: @elmundoes ) pic.twitter.com/3Fs0VIbEyv