🚨 #EXCL | SL Benfica is preparing to make an opening offer of 40 million euros for Feyenoord's 22-year-old Turkish captain Orkun Kökcu.

🇹🇷 🔴#SLBenfica 🔴#Feyenoord https://t.co/JQz144IqOF pic.twitter.com/THeAkVyVEw