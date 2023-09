Inter CEO Marotta: “Dimarco represents our club’s identity, he’s excellent player — we’re proud to have him and talks to extend his contract will take place very soon”. ⚫️🔵 #Inter



🇦🇲 “We will also discuss Mkhitaryan’s new contract at the right moment”, tells Rai Radio1. pic.twitter.com/r9LTX8oKmW