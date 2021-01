5 – Iker Muniain has provided five assists in his last three appearances for @Athletic_en in all competitions (2 vs Getafe in @LaLigaEN, 1 vs Ibiza in #CopadelRey and 2 vs Barcelona in the #Supercopa final), as many as had in his previous 82 matches. Impact. pic.twitter.com/9J7qdV7orF