Antonio Conte to Tottenham, confirmed and here we go. The contract until June 2023 will be signed on Tuesday. The verbal agreement is now completed. He’s back in the Premier League. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC



Fabio Paratici wanted him since June and changed Conte’s mind. Incredible work. #Conte pic.twitter.com/2TnHBwyq0A